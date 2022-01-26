Corban Knight, who was born in Oliver, B.C., and moved to High River, Alta., at age 11, is on the Team Canada hockey roster as a forward.
Knight, 31, is playing in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. The forward leads Omsk Avangard in scoring with 48 points in 47 games.
His 52 games of NHL experience include stops in Calgary, Florida and Philadelphia where he collectively scored four goals and eight assists.
Justin Pogge, a Penticton native now playing in Germany for the Cologne Sharks, has been nominated as one of six reserves.
The 35-year-old goaltender is 14-15-0 in Germany with a 2.59 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.