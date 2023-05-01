The BC Sports Hall of Fame is counting down the days until its 52nd Induction Gala takes place at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on Thursday, June 1st.
The 2023 Induction Class includes:
Athletes
● Mitch Berger – Football
● Dennis Kearns – Ice Hockey
● Kelsey Serwa – Ski Cross
● Dr. Jaimie Borisoff – Wheelchair Basketball
● Dr. Susan Butt – Tennis
● Mary-Anne Walz – Softball
Builders-Coaches
● Wynn Gmitroski – Athletics
● Deb Huband – Basketball
● Jim Kojima – Judo
● Carla Qualtrough – Para Sports
Team
● 1971 Richmond Roadrunners Men’s Lacrosse
Team Members: Stan Ackerman (public relations), Ed Ashcroft, Barry Atkinson, Chuck Bourne, Gary Bregani, Jim Bregani, Jack Buchanan, Bill Clearie, Randy Crowe (president), Roy Crowe, Larry Dean, Dave Durante, Mal Follis (secretary-treasurer), Ted Gernaey, Bob Holmes, Doug May, Grant McCauley, Harvey Olsen, Gord Osinchuk, Tom Penway, Larry Phillips (team manager), Ron Phillips (coach and general manager), Jerry Pinder, Ron Pinder, Mike Safianuk, Pat Safianuk, Butch Skirzyk (assistant coach), Mike Smith, Fred Sutton (equipment manager), Bob Tasker, Brian Tasker, Dave Tasker, Bob Taylor (trainer), Dave Taylor, Gil Tetrault, Lyle Trowski, Walt Weaver, Sandy Wheelhouse
● 2012 Penticton Vees Men’s Hockey
Team Members: Chad Bannor, Kyle Beaulieu, Joey Benik, Nick Buchanan, Geoff Carter (trainer), Steve Cawley (assistant coach), Cody DePourcq, Steven Fogarty, Michael Garteig, Bryce Gervais, Fred Harbinson (head coach and general manager), Mike Hengen (assistant coach), Logan Johnston, DJ Jones, Chad Katunar, Curtis Loik, Mario Lucia, Wade Murphy, Grant Nicholson, Connor Reilly, Mike Reilly, Ryan Reilly, Travis St. Denis, Troy Stecher, Zach Urban
Pioneer
● Eleanor (Young) Stonehouse – Tennis
● Dr. Brian Day – Sports Medicine
Media
● Dan Russell
W.A.C. Bennett Award
● Jake Kerr / Jeff Mooney
Once inducted, the individuals and teams will be officially recognized as Honoured Members/Honoured Team of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 442 individuals and 67 teams.
About the BC Sports Hall of Fame
The BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary achievement in B.C. sport history and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true. As a non-profit charitable organization, the Hall curates an astounding collection of 27,000 heritage artifacts and 100,000 archival documents representing 150-years of sport history in British Columbia. Through Hero in You Youth Education Programs, the BC Sports Hall of Fame reaches over 6,500 young learners each year across the province, advancing a mission of building outstanding community legacies by honouring the past and inspiring the future.
