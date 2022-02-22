Quinnipiac University goaltender and Penticton Vees alumnus Yaniv Perets has been named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to college hockey’s top netminder.
The sophomore has put together an incredible season thus far. Perets leads all NCAA goalies with a .953 save percentage through 23 games and has posted 10 shutouts to this point, just two off the all-time record. He also owns a goals-against average of 0.85, which would also be a college hockey record.
The 21-year-old joined the Bobcats midway through last season and saw limited action in a pair of relief appearances. This season, he has taken over the starter’s role and boasts a record of 17-3-2, backstopping his team to first place in the ECAC Hockey standings.
The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que. native played the 2019-20 season in Penticton, posting the third-best goals-against average in the league at 2.19, the second-most shutouts with five and a .918 save percentage.
Perets was part of a list of 28 initial nominees that were announced in late January. Three finalists will be chosen from the current list of eight and a winner will be announced at the Frozen Four tournament in April.
Last season, former Vees goalie Jack LaFontaine became the first ever BCHL alumnus to win the award.