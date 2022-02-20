The Penticton Vees scored a pair of 1st period goals but were stymied by Aaron Trotter and the Prince George Spruce Kings as they fell by a 3-2 score on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The scoring started early in the game, just 56 seconds into the contest, with Stefano Bottini getting the Vees on the board. Frank Djurasevic threw a puck on from the right-wing half board that deflected off the stick of Ethan Mann at the front of the goal and popped up to the blocker side of Spruce Kings netminder Aaron Trotter for his 10th goal of the season to give Penticton an early lead.
The Vees outshot the Spruce Kings by a 18-5 margin in the opening period and Trotter was the difference in the period and the game. The Prince George netminder made plenty of good stops, turning aside 16 of the 18 shots thrown his way in the period with the Vees earning a power play goal courtesy of Aydar Suniev to give Penticton a two-goal lead.
Penticton worked the puck around the top on the power play as Braden Doyle moved a pass to the top of the right face-off circle where Suniev ripped a one-time shot over the glove side of Trotter for his 3rd goal of the season and the power play marker at 17:06 mark of the opening frame to give the Vees a 2-0 lead.
The Spruce Kings were able to fight back in the game and get within a goal before the 1st period came to a close, scoring with 9 seconds remaining in the period to make it a 2-1 game. Kolton Cousins won the face-off and, after a scramble from his knees, slid a pass to the slot as Austin Fraser stepped in and beat Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane on the glove side to make it a one-goal game heading into the 2nd period.
The 2nd period is where Trotter really stood on his head to keep his team in the game and continued to make highlight reel stops, making three solid saves with his right pad and a snaring a glove shot from Bradly Nadeau in the right face-off circle as the game remained at 2-1 in the Vees favour heading into the 3rd period.
Luc Laylin earned the first of two 3rd period goals early in the frame, 1:04 into the final period and came right off of another face-off. John Herrington won the draw to the top of the right face-off circle and snapped a shot over the blocker side of Lane to tie the game at 2-2.
The game progressed with more shots coming from the Vees and Trotter remained strong in net while Lane also was good in his crease to keep the game even before Prince George gathered a late power play marker and got their first lead of the game at the 15:50 mark of the 3rd.
Nick Rheaume had his right circle shot stopped by the blocker of Lane before the rebound came out into the slot and Laylin batted it past the glove side for his second goal of the night to give the Spruce Kings a one-goal lead.
The Vees had a chance to tie the game with a late power play opportunity and pulled Lane for an extra attacker but could not find the equalizer as they dropped a 3-2 decision.
Kaeden Lane turned aside 21 of the 24 shots he faced in his 2nd loss of the season while Aaron Trotter made 37 saves on 39 shots thrown his way in his 18th victory of the campaign.
FINAL SCORE: 3-2 Spruce Kings
SHOTS ON GOAL: 39-24 Vees
VEES PP: 1/5
VEES PK: 4/6
3 STARS:
1) Luc Laylin (2-0-2)
2) Aaron Trotter (37 saves on 39 shots)
3) Frank Djurasevic (0-1-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Owen Simpson (0-0-0)
Attendance: 2,636
The Vees (32-7-0-2) will conclude their three-game home stand over the Family Day Weekend as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (22-16-2-2) on Sunday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 4:00 PM. The Vees, in conjunction with Tim Hortons, are hosting a Skate With The Vees immediately following puck drop.