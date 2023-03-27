Elks

This photo was taken by Penticton Herald staff Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the conclusion of the Elks Provincial Dart championships hosted by the Penticton lodge.

Penticton Elks Lodge hosted players from across B.C. for the Elks provincial dart championships this past weekend. Advancing to the nationals were women Nicole Sumner, Tracey Berkholtz, Rahelle Barclay, Eileen Kramer, Karen Smith, Deanne Edmondson, and men Mike Meaney, Shayne Cooper, Doug Belanger, Rick Royer, Rob Shannon, Paul Marshall, Bob Baker and Joe Brooks.

