The highlight of last week’s final senior men’s event of the season at Penticton Golf and Country Club was a hole-in-one on No. 10 by Tony Murray.
Now to the team results.
In first place with a score of 119 was the crew of Bob Courtney, David Tooth, Andrew Holder and Greg Desilets. There was a tie for second place with two teams carding identical scores of 123: the foursome of Cam Essery, Roland Holowaty, Rob Kuhulski and Clair Morris; and the squad of Gord Barnes, Dean Bates, Randy Browning and Gary Coy.