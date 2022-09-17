The Penticton Vees look ready for the real thing. The Vees wrapped up their BCHL Exhibition schedule with a 5-1 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs at the SOEC on Saturday afternoon.
The Vees finished their three-game Exhibition season with a 2-0-0-1 record.
Bradly Nadeau led the way with three points (1G, 2A). Dovar Tinling, Ethan Mann, Callum Arnott, and Josh Nadeau scored in the win. Aydar Suniev had a pair of assists. Luca Di Pasquo was efficient in net, as he only had to make 15-saves.
Saturday was the first time the Nadeau brothers played together in the preseason, as Josh missed the first two games with a minor injury. The two were pair with Tinling and the three combined for three goals and five points.
The Vees special teams excelled in the win, as they scored three times on the power play and were a perfect four for four on the penalty kill.
Tinling put the Vees ahead five minutes into the game as he batted the waist-high puck past Chiefs’ goaltender Austin McNicholas. Bradly Nadeau’s pass fluttered off the goalie’s pad before it was swatted into the net by Tinling.
Chilliwack did reply less than two minutes later, as Brian Morse made it 1-1 at 6:37. The Chiefs’ defender had his shot go off Di Pasquo’s pad and in from the right-wing circle.
Penticton reclaimed the lead midway through the first with a power play goal from Bradly Nadeau. The 17-year-old fired a dart over the goalie’s shoulder and up underneath the crossbar at 13:21. The Vees never looked back after that goal.
In the middle frame, Ethan Mann and Callum Arnott added to the Vees’ lead. Mann banged in a rebound after Nieuwendyk had his initial shot stopped to make it 3-1 at 14:59. Shortly thereafter, on another power play, Arnott jammed the puck in after a brief battle at the top of the crease to put Penticton up 4-1 at 17:25. Richter’s hustle off the faceoff led to a turnover which resulted in Arnott’s tally.
Josh Nadeau put the finishing touches on the win with the Vees’ third period play goal in the final frame. Eight minutes into the third, Josh got just enough of his stick on his brother’s Bradly’s cross-ice pass to force it in.
Up next is the Vees home opener, sponsored by the Penticton Speedway, on Friday, September 23rd, versus the Trail Smoke Eaters. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors. Youth 19 and under are FREE, courtesy of Peter’s Brothers Construction. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com
GAME STATS
Final Score: 5-1 Vees
Vees Scoring: Tinling, B. Nadeau, Mann, Arnott, J. Nadeau
Vees Assists: B. Nadeau (2), Suniev (2), Hopkins, Richter, Nieuwendyk, Smith
Shots: 38-16 Vees
Vees PP: 3/7
Vees PK: 4/4
Three Stars:
Bradly Nadeau
Josh Nadeau
Aydar Suniev
Attendance: 2,235