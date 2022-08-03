Keeping the ball out of the net and having fun were the goals of Pinnacles Football Club head goalkeeping coach Tom McGill at the recent junior camp.
The former Scottish pro and in-demand soccer coach mentored a small group of young players for five days at King’s Park.
“During our week-long camp, we work on technical aspects of goalkeeping and being aggressive towards the shots,” said McGill. “We work on feet movement, balance, hand and head position, and angles.
“One of the most important thing as well is to make sure the kids have fun. A lot of drills include fun challenges that work on the aspects of the goalkeeper.”
The Penticton coach works with all age and skill levels and one of his alumni, Isaac Boehmer of Okanagan Falls recently made a very successful MLS debut in net for the Vancouver Whitecaps.
“First of all, I am really proud of him,” said McGill who coached Boehmer for about five or six years. “He is a young kid who worked really hard to get where he is right now. He worked hard to fulfill the dream and it shows what you can do when you work towards your goals. It makes me very proud that he started here with us.”
Many of the other young players he has coached during his two decades in the business have gone on to play college or university and now professional soccer.
The junior camps are organized through the PFC in an effort to improve the skill levels and ultimately the ability of young players to have fun.