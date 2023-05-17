Penticton Vees are the Fred Page Cup champions… again.
The Vees defended the BCHL junior hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Alberni Valley Bulldogs, Wednesday at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.
With the win, the Vees sweep the best-of-seven series in four games straight.
Brett Moravec led the scoring with a pair of goals while Josh Nadeau and Dovar Tinling added singles. Owen Desilets had the lone goal for the home team.
Penticton led 1-0 at the end of the first period, opening the scoring at 3:11 in the first. The Vees extended the lead to 3-1 by the end of the second. Tinling scored his goal into an empty net late in the game.
Luca DiPasquo was again the winning goalie with 26 saves. Callum Tung, making his first start of the series, stopped 39 shots for the losing side.
The BCHL championship marked the first time Penticton has won back-to-back provincial titles since 1985-86.