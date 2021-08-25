It was back to basics this week for the ladies of the Summerland Golf and Country Club, who played a low-gross, low-net event on Tuesday.
In the first flight, Carol Mulligan’s 89 held up as the low-gross score, followed by Frances Colussi with a 91 by countback. Vijai Vaagen carded a low-net 73 and Pat Gartrell was one back with a 74.
In the second flight, Diana Leitch scored a low-gross 103 with Barb Oleschuck close behind at 105. Maribel Rothfield had a low-net 77, followed by Julie Mcaulay with an 81.