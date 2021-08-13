Vees Player Profile
Name: Thomas Pichette
Height: 6’0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Right
Home: Maskinongé, Quebec
Age: 18
Coaching Report
“While Thomas has all the skills and abilities that any scout can appreciate, what really drew our interest was the way that he plays the game. Thomas is as responsible as you’ll see in young players; he’s always on the right side of the puck, never cheats the defensive zone. There were games that we watched Thomas play that we didn’t see him make a legitimate mistake.”
Player Background
Maskinongé, with a population of just over 2,000 people, is a small French-speaking community about 90 minutes northeast of Montreal, and the home of Pichette.
“It’s been a great place to grow up. Everyone knows one another in this town, and we are all here to support one another. My Dad taught me everything I know about hockey, my Mom is always there to support me as well (she was a big part of developing into a very good baseball player) and my younger brother is an important part of my life (although as a young goalie, he’s hesitant to let Thomas shoot on him).
“I really love it in Maskinongé, but I knew that I would need to leave to further my hockey career.”
As opposed to taking the traditional route French Canadians take in advancing their hockey career and head towards the QMJHL, Thomas decided to take a different path.
“My decision was made harder by the fact that our local QMJHL team drafted me, but I’ve had it in my head for a long time that I was going to play in the U.S. My academy coach and advisor has been promoting the NCAA route for many years, so when the University of Maine offered me a scholarship, I jumped on it.”
“Last year was a great bridge year when Kimball Union Academy (a private academy in New Hampshire) offered me a scholarship. I thought my English was pretty good, but it was definitely a big adjustment studying in English full-time. The campus and the entire experience at Kimball was amazing, and now I’m really looking forward to heading to Penticton and continue with my hockey and personal development.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
“Last season, because of all the COVID hurdles, the highlight of the season was just playing games. We didn’t get to play many of them due to the restrictions, but we had a great group of guys, so to be able to play together was a great feeling. Similarly, while not hockey, my baseball team at Kimball was lucky enough to play about a dozen games. While we didn’t win that many, we were just happy to be able to play.”
“While it wasn’t a game situation, obtaining a scholarship from the University of Maine was an incredible moment for me. My parents have sacrificed a lot, and we had all put in a lot of work to get to that moment. Now, my goals are to go as far in hockey as I can... I just want to play hockey!”
Being a Vee
“I’m really looking forward to the entire experience, playing junior hockey, playing in a beautiful place in front of fans who love the team... really, just playing games that mean something.”
The Vees begin their 2021/22 season on Oct. 8 against long-time rivals Vernon Vipers.