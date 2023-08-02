Penticton Lawn Bowling Club recently held its largest tournament of the season.
There were 20 teams competing (40 people) from in and around the Interior of B.C. Under the hottest weekend of the year, the bowls kept on rolling.
Coming in first place were the defending champions Moe Ball from Vernon and Christina Bombaek of Kelowna. The pair managed to retain their title by a small margin. The only team to beat them was Claire Keys and Fritz Hollenbach from Penticton, but unfortunately due to differentials they did not place.
Second place went to Brad Edwards and Bev Marling, both from Penticton and third place went to Penticton’s Clem Beaulac and Claudette Brisson. This was only the second year that Brisson has been bowling and she certainly bowled everyone over with an amazing performance.
First place in the B flight went to Larry and Bev Bouchard of Penticton. Second place went to Jim and Terry Saunders from Kelowna and third place to Greg and Shari Russell of Penticton.
Flight C winners were Kevin Barry andDiane Beauregard of Penticton. Morley and Karen Brown of Kamloops Riverside were second and Thea Lemke and Stu Scott were third.
All in all Penticton did a fine job and a great time was had by all with much praise given to the club for the amazing food and hospitality.