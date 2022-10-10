Penticton triathlete Yvonne Timewell won her category at the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship this past weekend, while three other local amateurs cracked their respective top-10s and a pro racer made the top 20.
Timewell, 54, laid down a total time of 11:07:19 (swim: 1:09:48; bike: 5:46:33; run: 4:00:43) to beat out 129 other women in the 54-59 age division.
She was among approximately 5,000 triathletes who took part in racing Oct. 6 and 8 on the legendary course in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, which came alive for the first time in three years.
Penticton pro Jen Annett finished with a time of 9:29:15, good for 19th out of 132 female pros.
On the men’s amateur side, Martin Caron placed eighth among 566 men in the age 45-49 group, with a time of 9:12:20.
Robert Shypitka was 40th out of 179 men in the age 50-54 division after clocking in at 10:16:47.
And finally, local coach Kevin Cutjar placed fifth in the men’s 55-59 age group with a time of 10:01:52 in a field of 386 racers.
The new pro men’s Ironman world champion is Gustav Iden, a Norwegian who set a course record with a time of 7:40:24. The fastest female pro was Chelsea Sodaro, an American rookie who clocked in at 8:33:46.