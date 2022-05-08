The votes are in! Kraft Heinz Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), is pleased to announce Sydney, Nova Scotia (Canada Games Complex) has won the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2022.
Three other towns — including Princeton, B.C. — were in the running. The Herald, along with several media outlets in the Okanagan, encouraged readers to vote for Princeton. As a finalist, Princeton will receive $25,000 for arena improvements.
Canadians from coast-to-coast cast their votes for Sydney, Nova Scotia, rewarding the community for its unwavering passion for hockey and their desire to make the game more inclusive and accessible for all. The Canada Games Complex is a connection point for the community and is where the heart of hockey lives in Sydney. The official announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Sportsnet's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast Saturday.
The celebration begins for Sydney, Nova Scotia (Canada Games Complex): Cape Breton is a small island with a huge passion for hockey. Locals describe the island the way they describe their love for community hockey: fierce, resolute, and resilient. The Canada Games Complex in Sydney was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games but has since had to close its doors to hockey. Since then, the demand for rink access on the island has outweighed the supply, making it difficult to accommodate the sharp increase in participation in girls' hockey the community has seen over the last number of years. Winning Kraft Hockeyville will help the community purchase the new compressor it needs to reopen its arena's doors and empower the girls on the island itching for ice time.
Sydney, Nova Scotia will receive $250,000 for upgrades to Canada Games Complex, an opportunity to host an NHL® preseason game, and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA's Goals & Dreams fund. The remaining community finalists will be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades, along with $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA's Goals & Dreams fund.
The announcement officially brings another year of Kraft Hockeyville to a close after millions of votes from across Canada were tallied, truly demonstrating how hockey continues to be such an important part of what makes Canadian communities unique and special. Sydney, Nova Scotia and other nominated communities have made a clear commitment to the game, and even more, to making hockey accessible and inclusive for generations to come.
"Kraft Hockeyville exists to celebrate the connected communities that hockey's created and support them with investments in infrastructure and a drive to make the game more accessible and inclusive for all," said Adam Butler, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We would like to extend our congratulations to Sydney, Nova Scotia and all of this year's finalists for their passion for the program and commitment to hockey in their community."