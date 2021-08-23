Darrel Watson from the Nk’Mip Golf Club, near Oliver, won the Summerland Senior Men’s Open Golf Championship finishing the one-day event with a two-under round of 70.
Tom Woodland from BC Players Club was the overall low net winner with a five-under score of 67.
Don Brown was the first flight champion with a gross score of 72 finishing tied with Jeff Omland, who also shot par with a 72. Warren Julien was the low net winner in the top flight with 69, finishing tied with Ken Wither.
In the second flight, Jack Horning had the low gross with 76 and Dave Theillman was second with 79. Alan Bayliss was the low net winner with 69 and Tom Newton was second with 71.
Tom Billingham won the third flight with a low gross of 80. Cary Herschmiller was second with 83. Vic Isaak won the low net honour with 68 and Jim Bradshaw was second with 72.
In the fourth flight, Mike Van Teghem was the low gross winner with 84 and Pat Witzaney was second with 88. Jeff Clarke won the low net title and Brian McKay was second, both with scores of 70.