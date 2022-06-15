If you think Sharky Nowek’s name sounds interesting, wait until you hear his back story.
The 15-year-old goaltender, who only began skating in 2016 after his family moved to Penticton from the Caribbean, just received one of the top awards from the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association.
Known as the John Boscha Memorial Trophy, the award is given annually to the most valuable player at the U18 competitive level (formerly known as midget rep) as determined by fellow players from all across the Okanagan.
Nowek spent most of last season with the South Zone U18 AA squad, which was based in Penticton and composed of players from West Kelowna south to Osoyoos.
Thanks in part to the solid goaltending it received from Nowek, South Zone finished the regular season in second place with an 11-7-2-0 record.
“We ended up losing (in the playoffs) to Central Zone, who went undefeated all year. From their first game all the way to provincials, they won every game. We had some good games against them, but they were better,” said South Zone coach Wade Parker.
Nowek’s record was 8-3-1, with a 1.86 goals-against average, 0.956 save percentage and two shutouts.
“Sharky brought a lot of confidence. He plays with a lot of poise. He’s an excellent athlete,” said Parker.
“The players really felt that they could play their game when Sharky played because they didn’t have to worry about playing defence first because they knew he’d make the big saves for us.”
Nowek has committed to play with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 prep team in Penticton next season in the hopes of getting more attention from scouts.
“I’d like to go junior A and take the college or university route,” he said.
Now to his back story.
Nowek’s father, Myles, is originally from Penticton and met his wife-to-be, Eliza, wo’s originally from Romania, while the two were working on cruise ships.
The pair married and settled in Penticton, where Sharky was born, then moved to the Caribbean when their son was just 11 months old.
Myles “used to feed sharks back in the Caribbean. We lived there for 10 years and (the sharks) were his babies, so he said, ‘Let’s name our first son Sharky,” explained Eliza.
“Actually, (Myles) wanted to name him Shark, but I said, ‘Shark is a bit rough. Why don’t we name him Sharky?... That’s how we came up with his name. His brother’s name is Ocean to match him.”
It was only after the family moved back to Penticton in 2016 that Nowek put on skates for the first time, and quickly moved up the ladder of competitive hockey.