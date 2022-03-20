After an eight-day hiatus due to a series of rescheduled games, Penticton Vees of the BCHL junior hockey league returned to the ice splitting a pair of weekend games in Cranbrook.
On Friday, Noah Quinn had two third-period goals plus an assist in leading Cranbrook to a 5-2 win over the Vees. Ryan Hopkins and Spencer Smith scored in a losing effort.
Nathan Airey was the winning goalie with 32 saves. Kaeden Lane made 19 saves for the Vees.
The Vees rebounded on Saturday with a 6-1 win over the Bucks.
Adam Eisele with two goals, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Bradly Nadeau, Brett Moravec and Luc Wilson scored in the win. Cameron Kungle scored at 19:53 of the first period giving the Bucks its only lead of the game.
Carter Serhyenko made 23 saves in picking up the win. Nathan Airey made 31 stops for Cranbrook.
The Vees (41-8-0-2), which mathematically clinched first overall in the BCHL and the President’s Trophy, travel to Washington on Wednesday for a game in Wenatchee. The Vees close out the regular season at home with a pair of games at the South Okanagan Events Centre — Friday versus West Kelowna and Sunday afternoon against Merritt.