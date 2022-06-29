The BC Hockey League has announced details for the 2022 Showcase event, including dates, schedule, and location.
The Showcase is returning to the Chilliwack Coliseum and will take place over four days, from Monday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Penticton Vees will play two games at the event. The defending Fred Page Cup champions first game at the Showcase is an “away” game against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Wednesday, October 19th, at 7:00 pm. The following afternoon, Thursday, October 20th, Penticton is the “home” team as they square off against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at 1:00 pm.
“Our annual Showcase is the first step for many of our athletes on their journey to receiving an NCAA Division I scholarship,” said BCHL Chief Operating Officer Steven Cocker. “Many relationships are built between players and coaches during the event, so this is always a very important part of our league’s schedule.”
Chilliwack has hosted the event every year since its inception in 2012.
This year’s event will take place mid-week, instead of over the weekend, to give teams an extra opportunity to host prime night games on Friday and Saturday night.
Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.
Penticton Vees Season tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 season with rates as low as just $10 per game! Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise, Amanda Lysohirka, at amanda@pentictonvees.com for more information.