Thomas Pichette scored the game winner at 4:22 in overtime leading Penticton Vees to a 3-2 win over Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Tuesday evening in Salmon Arm.
With the win the Vees move to within one victory of the Interior Conference championship which continues with Game 4, Wednesday in Salmon Arm.
It was the 11th straight win of the 2023 playoffs for the Vees, but the first time they needed extra time to win.
Josh Nadeau and Bradly Nadeau scored during regulation time for the Vees. Maddux Martin and Ethan Ullrick replied for Salmon Arm. After a scoreless first period, the home team led 2-1 at the end of the second. Bradly Nadeau’s goal at 19:01 of the third sent the game into overtime.
Luca Di Pasquo stopped 31 of 37 shots in posting his 11th straight playoff win. The Silverbacks did not manage a shot in the first period and only two in the second frame.
Matthew Tovell made 44 saves in the Salmon Arm net.