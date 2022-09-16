Champs

Elsy Mackie, Brooks Lancaster, and Donna Lalonde, from left

Penticton Golf and Country Club held its Club Championships this past weekend. Sharing a moment are the winners, from left, Elsy Mackie, ladies low net; Brooks Lancaster, men’s club champion (73/72), by one shot over Steve Sasyniuk; and Donna Lalonde, women’s club champion (80/84), by six strokes over Diane Anderson.