Last week’s winning team in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League was Bruce Hammond, Alf Vaagen, Jerry Sauve and Dave Cain.
The team scored 88 points in the “Waltz Time” format which counts one net score on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third, hence 1,2,3.
Second by countback with 84 points was Bob Fortune, Joe Beggs, Art Flett and Herb Williams.
Third with 84 points was Glen Brennan, Bob Dickeson, Murray Sadler and Glen Steinke. Fourth, also by countback with 82 points was Garth Humphreys, Nick Coe, Ted Gamracy and Eric Johnson.
Seven players shared the deuce pot with Alf Vaagen scoring two.