TRAIL — Adam Eisele’s goal at 1:37 in overtime lifted Penticton Vees to a 5-4 win over Trail Smoke Eaters and a ninth-straight victory in BCHL junior hockey action, Saturday.
Bradley Nadeau, Ethan Mann, Luc Wilson and Josh Nadeau also scored in the victory.
Brady Hunter with two, Charlie Strobel and Nicholas Remissong scored for Trail.
Trail led 3-2 after the first period and the game was tied 4-4 after the second period, setting the stage for a scoreless third period.
Kaeden Lane and Carter Serhyenko split goaltending duties for the Vees, combining for 20 saves. Mason Dunsford stopped 39 of 44 shots in the Trail net.
The Vees (29-6-0-2) return to action Wednesday in Salmon Arm against the first-place Silverbacks (29-6-2-1) before returning home for three straight home games, starting Friday against West Kelowna.
The Vees host Prince George on Saturday and Cranbrook Sunday. A three-game promotion package is available for $36 at: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office.