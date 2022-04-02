Kaeden Lane

Kaeden Lane looks to dive on a loose puck in BCHL junior hockey action, Friday, April 2, 2022 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

 Cherie Morgan Photography

After losing the series opener, Penticton Vees roared back in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win over Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL junior hockey playoffs.

The beset-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Monday in Trail.

Kaeden Lane, the game’s No. 1 star, stopped 26 shots in posting his first win of the postseason.

Cole Tisdale (1-1) stopped 27 of 32 shots for Trail.

Four of the five goals by the Vees were on the powerplay. Trail went one-for-six with the man advantage.

Aydar Suniev scored twice in the win. Spencer Smith, Brett Moravec and Grayson Arnott added single goals. Bradly Nadeau and Luc Wilson each had a pair of assists.

Teddy Lagerback scored the lone Trail goal, midway through the second period which cut the Vees lead to 3-1.

The teams now break for the weekend with Games 3 and 4 scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Trail. The fifth game in the series is Thursday in Penticton at 7 p.m. For tickets for the game ion Penticton, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca

