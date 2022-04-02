After losing the series opener, Penticton Vees roared back in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win over Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL junior hockey playoffs.
The beset-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Monday in Trail.
Kaeden Lane, the game’s No. 1 star, stopped 26 shots in posting his first win of the postseason.
Cole Tisdale (1-1) stopped 27 of 32 shots for Trail.
Four of the five goals by the Vees were on the powerplay. Trail went one-for-six with the man advantage.
Aydar Suniev scored twice in the win. Spencer Smith, Brett Moravec and Grayson Arnott added single goals. Bradly Nadeau and Luc Wilson each had a pair of assists.
Teddy Lagerback scored the lone Trail goal, midway through the second period which cut the Vees lead to 3-1.
The teams now break for the weekend with Games 3 and 4 scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Trail. The fifth game in the series is Thursday in Penticton at 7 p.m. For tickets for the game ion Penticton, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca