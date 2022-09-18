Penticton Vees concluded its BCHL preseason with a pair of weekend victories — 5-3 over Vernon and 5-1 over Chilliwack.
In Vernon Friday, Frank Djurasevic scored a goal plus two assists for the Vees. Billy Norcross, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Ben Brunette and Dovar Tinning added singles. Callum Arnott had two assists. Isaac Trembley Reagan Milburn and Luke Lavery replied for Vernon.
Hank Levy stopped 22 of 25 shots in recording the win in net.
On Saturday, as part of the Young Stars Classic, the Vees beat Chilliwack 5-1.
Bradley Nadeau had a goal and two assists in the win. Tinling, Ethan Mann, Arnott and Josh Nadeau scored singles with Suniev collecting two assists.
Brian Morse had the lone Chilliwack goal.
Luca Di Pasquo stopped 15 shots in the win.
The Vees posted a 2-0-0-1 record in preseason play.
The Vees open the regular season Friday at home against Trail Smoke Eaters. Game time is 7 p.m.