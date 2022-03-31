Any questions about Norwegian-born Liam Davidson’s ability to play Canada’s game were answered early on this past season when the Merritt Centennials’ defenceman took a stick to the face in practice and lost three teeth as a result.
“He became a hockey player really quick in the B.C. Hockey League,” said Centennials coach Curtis Toneff with a laugh during a phone interview Wednesday.
Davidson’s mettle will be tested again soon, when he suits up for the Norwegian national team that will compete next month in the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U18 world championships in Slovakia.
“We played a lot of hockey down the stretch, so he’ll be in game mode already,” said Toneff, whose club’s season ended with a 10-2 loss March 27 in Penticton.
It was also in Penticton where Davidson, who turns 18 in July, first began to learn the game in Canada.
The five-foot-10, 165-pound blue-liner was born in Trondheim, Norway, and lived there until his family – including Davidson’s Kamloops-born dad – decided to relocate to Penticton in 2017 so Davidson could attend the Okanagan Hockey Academy.
Davidson spent the next three seasons with the OHA and then joined the Okanagan Rockets major midget program in 2020-21 with an eye to suiting up for the Cents in 2021-22.
In 40 games during his BCHL rookie season, Davidson scored a goal and three assists.
Those were some of the bright spots in what was an otherwise difficult season for Davidson and the Centennials, who finished the regular season with a 3-47-2-2-0 record after switching coaches in December and dealing with schedule changes resulting from fall flooding that inundated parts of Merritt.
While it’s unlikely Team Norway officials could pick out Merritt on a map, they somehow found Davidson and offered him a spot on the national team – which has been relegated to the second tier of the championships and will be by vying to rejoin the likes of Canada, the U.S. and Sweden in the top division – entirely out of the blue.
“They reached out last week just letting me know I got picked out and I had to be there next week,” recalled Davidson in a phone interview Wednesday.
“I was shocked and surprised.”
He leaves today for a development camp in Norway ahead of the championships April 11-17 in Slovakia featuring the Norwegians along with clubs from the host country, Kazakhstan, Denmark, France and Japan.
Davidson, whose first language is Norwegian but speaks English with no discernible accent, doesn’t know any of his teammates-to-be and is just hoping to leave a good impression on the coaching staff in case his services are required at future tournaments.
He’s also looking forward to pulling on a sweater bearing Norway’s flag for the first time ever.
“It will mean a lot,” said Davidson, who plans to return to the BCHL in hopes of earning a U.S. college hockey scholarship. “I’ve been wanting to wear it my whole life.”
Play among the eight teams in the top division of the U18 world championships begins April 23. Canada is in a pool with the U.S., Germany and Czechia.