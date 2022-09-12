Len Filek and Don Walker were the respective winners of the Summerland Golf and Country Club’s senior men’s championship last week.
Filek won his title with a low-gross score of 140 on the final two days of play. Walker won his title with a low-net score of 139.
The winners were decided during two final rounds Sept. 7-8.
In the first flight, Jeff Goodis won with a low-gross 148, while Warren Julien was tops with a low-net 143.
In the second flight, Peter Roucco had the low-gross with a 157 and Bob Houston fired a low-net 139.
In the third flight, Craig Woolven’s 171 stood up as the low-gross winner, while Glenn Steinke shot a low-net 147.
And in the fourth flight, Jeff Clarke won the low-gross with a 179 and Mel Baillie had the low-net with a 141.