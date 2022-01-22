Brett Moravec scored a hat-trick and Kaeden Lane posted the shutout when Penticton Vees beat Merritt Centennials in BCHL junior hockey action, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Luc Wilson and Casey McDonald had two goals each in the win. Josh Nadeau, Mason Poolman, Adam Eisele, and Stefan Bottini each added singles.
The Vees outshot Merritt 63-13. Penticton led 7-0 and 9-0 at the end of eah period.
--
FINAL SCORE: 11-0 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 63-13 Vees
VEES PP: 2/5
VEES PK: 2/2
3 STARS:
1) Brett Moravec (3-1-4)
2) Adam Eisele (1-2-3)
3) Ethan Mann (0-3-3)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Beanie Richter (0-2-2)
Attendance: 2,269
The Vees (22-6-0-2) make their way to Washington State for the first of a three-game set against the Wenatchee Wild (11-11-4-1) beginning on Thursday night. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 PM at the Town Toyota Center with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 5:40 PM.