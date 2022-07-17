It’s family, friends and acquaintenances time.
That’s when all of the above decide they deserve a vacation in the Okanagan Valley, and they know someone who will share some of our great trails.
Not that this applies to Suzanne and Gerd who used to live in Kelowna and now reside in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast. It was great to welcome them back to Kelowna and have an opportunity to show them trails they don’t know or which they haven’t enjoyed for years.
UBCO Trails, Kelowna Airport Loop and Mill Creek Falls on Sunday. Cariboo Gold Rush Trail in Summerland aka Garnet Valley Road on Tuesday. KVR Trail from Penticton to Little Tunnel on Thursday.
While we dined on delicious pizza at Dirty Laundry Vineyard in Summerland, the Sheriff shared favourite valley trails with a local couple and their friends from the Lower Mainland sitting at the next table (who coincidentally know Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island-Gulf Islands-Sunshine Coast guidebooks).
Vineyard owner Hermann Teichtmeister even showed us how to order a custom pizza via his computerized menu and text announcement that it’s ready.
With 30 C-plus temperatures, early starts are now essential. And so are evening Parks Alive concerts at local parks like Kinsmen Park on Wednesday.
Garnet Road, it turns out, is a favourite haunt of older (possibly retired) road cyclists training on Wednesday mornings. Individuals and groups as large as 20 riders.
KVR Trail is starting to get a little dusty so leave space between you and the others. Its panoramic views are unobstructed by wildfire smoke this summer.
On a related topic: advice from reader Elizabeth this week: “I ride with a road group and, like most road cyclists, know and use all the signals and calls. Bike Up! Car back! Post! Hand-signal warnings of obstacles and of course: On your left!
“I walk it with my elderly mother (on the Mission Creek Greenway) and have been passed without warning by many a mountain biker and e-biker. Annoying as it is, I don’t worry too much because I keep to the right with my mom protected on my right. If everyone keeps to the right and stays alert, nobody will get hurt.”
Reader Madeleine asked about last weekend’s photo from the Skaha Lake Loop: “Re: poison ivy. I know it has three leaves, but are the leaves shiny or dull? Lots of various greenery has three leaves.”
The internet is of little help. One reference says: “Poison ivy leaves vary greatly in their shape, colour and texture. Some leaves have smooth edges while others have a jagged, tooth-like appearance. Most of the year, it has shiny green leaves but in the fall, the leaves may turn yellow, orange or red.”
Another says: “Both eastern and western poison ivy have green, 2- to 4-inch-long leaves that grow in groups of three. Young plants may display reddish, droopy leaves. Mature poison ivy leaves are smooth, either glossy or dull, and turn bright red and yellow in the fall. The leaf edges can be lobed or smooth.”
“In British Columbia, it is known as western poison ivy, and is found in the south-central region, predominantly in the Okanagan Valley.”
So: when in doubt, don’t touch.
From the Friends of the South Slopes website: “Anyone else noticing the abundance of wildflowers in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park this year? Our cool, wet spring/summer season has resulted in lush, green, healthy vegetation and lots of wildflowers. I haven’t seen a spring/early summer like this for years! A hike down Bellevue Access and a loop up Lost Lake Trail brought us to vistas of vibrant green meadows, wildflowers, tall grasses, running streams and the wonderful scent of the wild roses. And it’s July!
“We hope you are enjoying this magical time . . . and thank you to the FOSS Trail Maintenace Crew, our Adopt-a-Trail sponsors and volunteers, and the other groups and clubs who have kept the trails in such great shape this year.”
An update on the Targeted Grazing Project on the City of Kelowna’s utility property and the Crown land south of Field Road: “Spring grazing is complete and the cattle have been removed from the site. All gates are now locked open so you can use the trails without opening/closing the gates.”
The pilot project is an attempt
to remove ground fuels and reduce/eliminate the spread of a wildfire. Friends of the South Slopes would like to renew a partnership agreement but so far, no progress.
From Sheila Strang: “I personally told Colin Thomson of Thomson Farms, the rancher, that everything worked out and thanked him very much for keeping the public well-informed. He was thrilled (with the project).”
From the Penticton Indian Band: “This is a notice to cease-and-desist from using the KVR Trail (through the reserve) as it is washed out in several locations. Please note, the old Kettle Valley Railway (KVR) Trail is a ‘private’ trail under the ownership of Penticton Indian Band. You are trespassing if you walk on this trail without the
permission of the Band. We are especially concerned for people entering the trail as it is washed out in several locations and dangerous for any use.”
So the Sheriff sought further information from chief administration officer Joe Johnson.
In August 2020, Johnson told the Sheriff that the Penticton Indian Band had never applied for an Addition to Reserve like the Okanagan Indian Band did for the CP Rail section through its Lake Country reserve (still awaiting federal approval for the Okanagan Rail Trail).
Challenged with high costs and low revenues, Kelowna Pacific Railway entered receivership and ceased rail service on the CP Rail line from Coldstream to Kelowna in July 2013.
CP Rail stopped using portions of the Kettle Valley Railway beginning in 1961 with the surviving portion west of Penticton seeing its last trains in 1989 — 33 years ago. So technically, the right-of-way could still belong to CP Rail, leading to one internet description as “no man’s land.”
There was no response to the Sheriff’s inquiry whether its status has changed.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist who resides in Kelowna.
