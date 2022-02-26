The Penticton Vees used a pair of goals from Josh Nadeau to collect their third consecutive victories in a 5-2 win over the Merritt Centennials on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
A big save at one end of the ice resulted in a big goal at the other end as Carter Serhyenko turned aside a Jackson Krill rush down the right-wing before denying Anton Sorenson with his right pad on a follow up try as the Vees went down the ice and broke the ice with the game’s opening goal courtesy of Aydar Suniev.
Luc Wilson got the puck in deep as Brett Moravec made a strong pass from below the goal line to get the puck to the front of the net with Suniev collecting the loose puck and beating Centennials netminder Jackson Baker to the glove side for his 3rd goal of the season at the 13:23 of the opening period for a 1-0 Vees lead.
The Vees pushed their lead to a pair of goals at the 17:15 mark of the opening period and stemmed from a terrific play from his younger brother Bradly to set the play up. Bradly made his way into the offensive zone and sent a nice pass to the front of the goal at the glove side of Baker as Josh tapped it in for his 34th goal of the season and sent the Vees into the 2nd period with a two-goal lead.
The second goal of the game from Josh Nadeau pushed the Vees ahead by a three-goal advantage 3:27 into the middle frame. Bradly Nadeau once again set up his older brother Josh with a pass from below the goal line as he chopped it to the front of the net with Josh finishing off his 35th goal of the season and second of the night to put the Vees in front by a 3-0 score.
Despite outshooting the Centennials by a 21-6 margin in the 2nd period, Merritt came back to get the game within a pair of goals as Ben Ward tallied shorthanded to make the game 3-1. After a bobble at the blue line, Ward was able to work free on right-wing side and moved in on a breakaway, lifting a shot over the glove side of Serhyenko to cut the lead to 3-1 heading into the 3rd period.
One minute into the 3rd period, Jackson Nieuwendyk pushed the Vees lead back to three goals with his 8th tally of the season to get Penticton ahead by a 4-1 score. Frank Djurasevic sent a shot on from the right point that bounced off the right pad of Baker with Nieuwendyk burying on the blocker side to make it a 4-1 game.
A deflection in front of the net got the Centennials back within a pair of goals as they did not go down without a fight courtesy of Ashton Taylor. Jacob Dewitt sent a shot from the left point that was redirected in front of the goal by Taylor through the legs of Serhyenko at the 8:14 mark of the 3rd period to make the game 4-2.
The Vees peppered the Centennials net with 21 more shots in the 3rd period and got a power play goal late in the game at the 18:51 mark of the final frame as Suniev passed across to the left face-off circle with Luc Wilson burying on the blocker side for his 23rd goal of the season and finished the scoring at 5-2.
Carter Serhyenko turned aside 20 of the 22 shots thrown his way in his 4th win of the season while Jackson Baker made 54 saves on 59 shots in his 7th loss of the season.
--
FINAL SCORE: 5-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 59-22 Vees
VEES PP: 1/6
VEES PK: 4/4
3 STARS:
1) Josh Nadeau (2-0-2)
2) Bradly Nadeau (0-2-2)
3) Ben Ward (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Spencer Smith (0-0-0)
Attendance: 2,772
--
The Vees (35-7-0-2) will make their way back on the road on Sunday evening as they take on the Vernon Vipers (21-16-4-3) at Kal Tire Place. Puck drop is slated for 5:00 PM on Sunday with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 4:40 PM.