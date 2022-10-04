For their final event of the season last week, senior men at the Summerland Golf & Country Club played a team “shamble” event.
Members of each foursome used their team’s best drive, then counted their squad’s two best net scores.
The winning crew was Steve Clement, Bryce Parker, Chuck Harman and Herb Williams, who finished at 23-under.
In second place at 20-under was the team of Jeff Goodis, Dwain Sandrelli, Earl Edmondson and Dave Cain.
Third place at 19-under went to Peter Schnurr, Eamon Doherty, Rick Drewnisz and Ed Helgason.
And in fourth place by countback at 18-under were David Carleton, Gord Young, Jeff Clarke and Ken Rae.