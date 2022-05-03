Penticton Vees are one win away from a date in the B.C. Hockey League championship.
The Vees beat the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 to take a 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Interior conference final, Monday in West Kelowna.
Luc Wilson and Beanie Richter led the scoring with two goals each for the Vees, which have now won 11 straight games in the post-season. Josh Nadeau had the other goal.
John Evans and Marcus Joughlin replied for West Kelowna.
Kaeden Lane made 20 saves in the victory. Justin Kurtz and Johnny Derrick combined to make 33 saves.
Game 4 is Wednesday in West Kelowna. Should a fifth game be needed it will be Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.
The series winner advances to face the winner of Nanaimo and Langley. Nanaimo entered Tuesday night’s game with a 2-0 lead in that series.