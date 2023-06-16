The Penticton Vees are pleased to introduce Josh Armstrong as the team’s new Head Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager.
“The care and treatment of our players has always been our top priority,” began Vees’ President, General Manager& Head Coach Fred Harbinson. “The addition of Josh to our staff ensures a level of professionalism and expertise that will benefit every player that wears the Vees jersey.”
Armstrong brings plenty of experience to his new role in Penticton. Armstrong spent the last seven years as the Head Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager for the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). He was the Head Equipment Manager for Team Canada West at the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge this past season. Armstrong also was the Head Equipment Manager for Team AJHL at the World Junior Cup in Sochi, Russia, in 2019.
Armstrong obtained an Athletic Therapy Degree from. Mount Royal University and holds certifications related to functional rehabilitation, athletic therapy, massage therapy, myofascial release, among others.
“I am very excited to be joining the Vees. It’s a historic and reputable franchise that prides itself on a very professional and winning culture,” stated Armstrong, “I am looking forward to playing a role in further enhancing the already first-class organization.”
The Saint John, New Brunswick, native also is the owner of Dash Pro Sports, which offers team supplies, equipment, jerseys, and more.
The Vees have announced their sports performance and equipment staff for the 2023-24 season. Brendon Kerr, who had spent the past 10 seasons as the team’s Head Trainer & Equipment Manager, will transition into the role of Assistant Equipment Manager.
The organization would also like to recognize physiotherapist Mike Yates, who is retiring, for his dedication and contributions to the team over the last several years.
Below is the complete list of the Vees’ support staff for the upcoming season.
Equipment Staff
Josh Armstrong- Athletic Therapist & Equipment Manager
Brendon Kerr- Assistant Equipment Manager
Chad Lysohirka- Assistant Equipment Manager
Dressing Room Services
Ken Brunen
Carter Holmes
Chris Cresswell
Sports Performance
Dr. Dave Boynton- Chiropractor
Koby Boynton- Binovi Specialist
Danielle Cournoyer- Fascial Stretch Therapist
Joshua L'Heureux- Registered Massage Therapist