Tij Iginla scored twice to lift Team Blue to a 6-3 win versus Team White on Friday night in the Penticton Vees’ annual Peaches Cup intrasquad game.
The son of former NHL’er Jerome Iginla netted both his goals in the third period to secure the win for his side in a contest featuring both roster and affiliate players for the 2021/22 season.
Iginla is just 15 and spent the past two seasons with the Boston Jr. Eagles. He’s slated to suit up for the Rick Hockey Academy’s U18 team this season in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.
Thomas Pichette, Josh Nadeau, Casey McDonald and Ethan Mann – all newcomers to the Vees this season – also scored for Team White, which boasted veteran netminder Kaeden Lane between the pipes.
Ryan Hopkins, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Beanie Richter replied for Team Blue, which iced goaltender Colin Purcell, a six-foot-seven native of Ohio, who spent the past two seasons playing junior hockey in the U.S. Nieuwendyk and Richter are the sons of former NHL’ers Joe Nieuwendyk and Mike Richter.
The Vees will make their exhibition debut on Friday, Sept. 24, at the South Okanagan Events Centre against the Vernon Vipers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Single game tickets are now on sale and available at the SOEC box office and online at valleyfirsttix.com.
Atter a five-game exhibition slate, the Vees start their regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 8, against the Vipers.
Spectators must present their vaccine cards to gain admission into the building.
ICE CHIPS: Fin Williams has been named the Vees’ captain for a second consecutive season. The 18-year-old, who’s committed to the University of Michigan, won a national championship with the Prince George Spruce Kings before being dealt to Penticton in July 2020. Returning veterans Luc Wilson and Frank Djurasevic will serve as assistants…. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. For more information, contact Laura Carleton at 250-493-8337, ext. 4 or email laura@pentictonvees.ca.