The West Kelowna Warriors are sticking around for at least five years.
The BC Hockey League team announced Wednesday it has signed a five-year lease with the City of West Kelowna to play out of Royal LePage Place.
“We are thrilled to solidify our commitment to the community of West Kelowna for another five years and beyond,” said Warriors President Chris Laurie in a news release. “Our partnership with the city is strong and now is the time to build our fanbase to be the best in the BCHL.”
The Warriors are launching a new season ticket campaign called “Drive for 5”. The campaign’s goal is to reach 500 season ticket holders heading into the 2021-22 season.
The Warriors have been known for drawing roughly half the number of fans as division rivals in Vernon and Penticton. The team was on the verge of moving a couple seasons ago before new owners came in to save the franchise.
The Warriors, who played in empty arenas this past season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, open their season at home on Oct. 9 against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
A number of promotional nights are planned for the 2021-22 season.