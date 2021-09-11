Sometimes, slower is better. Especially when you are with others who are more focused on the destination than the journey.
The Sheriff has lost count of the number of times that he and Constant Companion Carmen have cycled the Kettle Valley Rail Trail from Penticton to Little Tunnel, the South Okanagan’s equivalent to the Okanagan Rail Trail between Lake Country and Coldstream.
It has the smoothest gravel surface you would ever desire but it is a gradual uphill to Little Tunnel above Naramata. Perhaps it’s that goal of getting to the incredible panoramic view (or the persistent slope) for the reason that cyclists don’t stop. On the way back to the Vancouver Place trailhead in Penticton, the downhill slope means you hardly have to pedal at all, perhaps the reason why cyclists don’t stop on the way back.
However, there is a new, improved gravel trail from Little Tunnel up to the Glenfir Loop parking lot (off Chute Lake Road), which we have now done several times non-stop.
During the last outing, the Sheriff stopped to talk to other trail users, discovering they cross-country ski from Glenfir to Little Tunnel during the winter.
On the way back to Little Tunnel, by himself, the Sheriff spotted a sign saying Heritage Structure. Without hearing anyone say: “We have to catch up to the others,” he stopped to investigate.
“This dry-stack wall and its twin just north of the Little Tunnel, as well as other walls and bridge abutments on the K.V.R., are protected by law from vandalism or removal as heritage sites. They were constructed by Italian stone masons in 1912 and have supported the railway grade since then,” says the sign.
The Italians also built a beautiful stone stairway down the side of the slope so you can check out their intricate work (done without the use of concrete, hence dry stack) which has stood the test of time for more than 100 years.
It’s a shame these heritage structures need this kind of legal protection. But it reminded the Sheriff of someone driving up to the Myra Canyon trestles in the 1980s and stealing piles of their timbers. Someone sent photos of the culprits to the Sheriff clearly identifying them and their vehicle. The information was passed to provincial authorities, but the witnesses were never contacted and as far as the Sheriff knows, nothing was done because the transfer to provincial ownership was still underway. However, theft is theft, no matter who owns it.
That wasn’t the only surprise for the Slow Sheriff on the Little Tunnel outing. Just north of the Little Tunnel is another delight for those who stop to look.
A large sign announces the Ladybug Family Walking Trail with “a 360-degree view of Okanagan Lake and little tunnel.” You are advised to follow the ladybug symbol on trail signs, to “wear walking shoes and supervise your children.”
The latter is good advice since this section of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail has numerous steep dropoffs, and the Ladybug Trail takes you down to the top of bare rock outcroppings with no railings but the promised fabulous view.
The sign was erected by the Naramata Woodwackers, who used to do a lot of volunteer maintenance on the KVR trail but the group has apparently become inactive as its members reach their old, old age.
On the next trip to Little Tunnel, the Sheriff wants to stop at the Rock Ovens after seeing the signs but never investigating. You never know what you could discover.
The biathlon program at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has almost sold out for the 2021-22 season; plus it has a BC Winter Games competition in February; and has seen an increase in training camp requests from across the country.
So SLNC will make significant changes to the biathlon range for the 2021-22 season with the emphasis on a new firing line, wireless target system, roof structure and lighting, said general manager Troy Hudson.
“Through a generous financial donation by an anonymous donor (and grant from the BC Games Society) for the project, SLNC will have one of the most modern biathlon ranges in the country,” he said in the most recent newsletter.
The new range will feature 20 wireless target systems, a concrete back and floor pad, lead containment devices and an internal LED light system. Concrete work will begin in September, and the facility will be ready for the target system and roof assembly to arrive in late October.
“We will need many volunteer hands to get this project completed and assembled before the snow flies,” said Hudson. If you can assist, contact Hudson at: troy@sovereignlake.com.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net