Last weekend was an all-Okanagan long weekend on e-bikes: Garnet Valley in Summerland on Friday, East Kelowna on Saturday and Armstrong rural roads on Sunday. Monday would have polished off our planned four-day-long weekend with the KVR Trail — Penticton to Little Tunnel (Naramata) — but one section was closed.
Pleasure on Wheels group leader Chris B. recently discovered Garnet Valley Road, a beautiful winding tar-and-gravel rural road. Four kilometres past the end of the paved road is Garnet Lake aka Garnet Valley Dam Lake. It’s actually a long narrow sliver suitable for kayaking, stand-up paddling and fishing. Across the gravel road from Garnet Park’s parking lot is a small sign: Fur Brigade Trail (eight kilometres to Peachland).
Jim G. took our group up, up, up into East Kelowna for what he calls “Yeehahs” — going downhill at breakneck speed on Gaspardone Road, Water Road and The Gulley — the dirt-trail link between two sections of Gulley Road. Then he took us through Sutherland Hills Regional Park’s trails for photos zooming down its steeper slopes.
Leader Myron with the Okanagan Ebike Riders Group took the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen on familiar backroads from Armstrong to Enderby, but his route had us heading uphill on battery juice-sucking Canyon Road rather than do it as a “Yeehah.”
Farmstrong was again perfect for lunch.
The KVR Trail was temporarily closed between Arawana and Sutherland roads in Naramata Monday-Friday to “allow crews to safely perform geotechnical investigation on behalf of the province.” It was one of a number of trail closures.
Work has started on the Frazer Lake Dam located in the Upper Mission area of Kelowna so the trail link across the dam is closed until the end of July due to the deployment of heavy equipment for removing the earth dam and replacing it with steel sheet piles.
The dam’s overall height will be lower and the walking path will be maintained. There will also be some tree removal as well as general clearing in the project area. The lake is home to blue-listed species such as the painted turtle and spadefoot toad.
Starting last Monday, Abbott Street was closed between Osprey and West avenues for utility improvements. Crews will be onsite for three weeks. That will precede the Abbott Active Transportation Corridor installation, including advance paving.
The $2.1-million Abbott quick-build project will extend the Abbott corridor from KGH to Pandosy Waterfront Park by late summer with permanent works near the hospital and interim improvements for the remainder.
Completion of the project will create a continuous 7.5-kilometre protected bike route linking downtown Kelowna, KGH, South Pandosy and 24 waterfront parks.
In 2022, $8.2 million in Kelowna active transportation projects include:
— Phase 2 of the Houghton Road bike and pedestrian lane: extending the existing route across Highway 97 connecting Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail, thanks to $2.4-million in provincial/federal grants.
The multi-use pathway will be separated from vehicle traffic. Construction will start in June with completion in October.
— Casorso Road from KLO Road to Lanfranco Road will create a continuous corridor — with the Ethel Street pathway — from downtown to South Pandosy with connections to other pathways. Construction of the first phase from KLO to Lanfranco may start in the fall.
— Design of the Glenmore Road multi-use path between Dallas and Kane roads will be completed this year with construction to
follow, extending the existing separated multi-use path on Glenmore Road.
— The next phase on Suther-land Avenue includes two-way protected bike lanes from Ethel Street to Lequime Street. Construction is planned for fall or next spring.
A free youth drop-in night will be held at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna 6-9 p.m. today. It offers a pool party, gym games, music and prizes. Those in Grades 6-9 must bring student ID. Doors close at 8 p.m.
Summer camp registration will open on Monday. Full and partial day camps for kids ages 3-14 are available at locations across Kelowna. Camps include art, drama, playschool, biking, volleyball and other sports outlined at Summer Camps At-A-Glance. Register at kelowna.ca/recreation.
Cyclepath Kelowna and Shred Shed, two Adopt-A-Trail sponsors with Friends of the South Slopes, teamed up with Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan last weekend to do trail maintenance on Vapour Trail in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park. Thanks to this collaborative effort, the entire trail is now in great shape, reports the FOSS Facebook page.
“As you are hiking, biking, riding or running past signposts in the park, please take a moment to see if that trail is ‘sponsored through FOSS’ Adopt-A-Trail program.’ There will be a recognition plaque on the signpost. Individual and business sponsors pay an annual fee which supports trail maintenance costs like new tools and equipment, and they also commit to doing trail maintenance on ‘their’ adopted trail.”
Tick alert!
“We had a staff member end up at the doctor’s office after the Vapour Trail day on Sunday. They did all they should do — shook out their gear at Crawford, showered ASAP upon getting home, but a tick still made its way into their armpit and latched,” says Garry Norkum at Cyclepath Kelowna.
“Tetanus shots were required, despite the tick only being there for really short time (maybe just minutes). Please be safe — and be sure to always check your gear and yourself thoroughly after riding, especially at Crawford and Gillard. If a tick has latched on, call 811 to find out what you should do. They were so helpful for us!”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net