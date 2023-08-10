When you ask Canadian Olympian and Kelowna resident Jerome Blake and about his achievements in track for Canada, it seems like he’d rather talk about the success other athletes from Kelowna have had.
Keefer Joyce, James Turner and Keely Watts-Wattling are names of Kelowna athletes that he rattles off.
“And there’s John Gay from Kelowna, he was a 2020 Olympian, and Malindi Elmore who’s an amazing marathon runner,” said Blake in a recent interview. “She was a coach in the track club when I moved to Kelowna so it was such a cool city with a lot of people who have done big things in the sport or continue to do big things in the sport.”
You could forgive Blake for talking for a moment or two about his own successes as one of the fastest 100-metre and 200m sprinters in the world. After all, he and his teammates from the men’s 4x100-metre relay team were awarded silver medals for the event that took place at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago. They won bronze in Tokyo, but were upgraded to silver when a member of the British team that originally took the silver medal later tested positive for a banned substance.
The silver was presented to Blake and teammates Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney at an awards ceremony on July 29 at the Canadian national track and field trials in Langley. It was a good feeling, said Blake, to have friends and family there, including his mother, for the ceremony in front of a Canadian crowd, completing a journey that began years before the Tokyo games.
“The most important thing about it for me personally and I think for all of us having friends and family there to see us receive that medal, it was a pretty special moment and something that will live with us for a very long time,” he said. “To be able to do it with the people we set out with in Japan, and to be able to receive in front of the home fans, and friends and family, it was such a cool experience.”
Blake said the happiness he felt was tempered with compassion for the British team that lost the silver medal – his competitors, yes, but also friends and athletes that he respects.
Blake came to Kelowna with his mother and brothers in 2013 from Jamaica. The family lived in Rutland near Springvalley Elementary School. He went to Rutland Senior Secondary and, having been a hurdler in Jamaica, soon immersed himself in a thriving and supportive Kelowna track scene. He said he owes his success to people like Pat Sima-Ledding, head coach of the Okanagan Athletics Club.
“I was involved in track in Jamaica so that’s naturally the first thing you do when you go to a new place, if that’s the sport you’re involved in, you try to find a community for that, and I found a community with the Okanagan Athletics Club,” said Blake. “So that’s kind of where everything kind of started for me and with Pat, and of course all the other people who were there from the beginning. They helped me be the person that I am today.”
Blake said he finds it “trippy” that young people approach him to tell him he is an inspiration, because he’s still finding inspiration from other athletes past and present. It all makes him want to get better and to keep representing Kelowna in the best way he can.
“It’s cool to have other people coming up and saying I’m inspiring them, and I’m saying to them, the stuff you all are doing is inspiring me, so it’s a two-way street in the sport and having a community like Kelowna behind me is such a powerful thing,” he said. “So I’m just going to continue to develop and continue to grow and just continue to make the city proud.” Now training in Florida, he hopes to get back to Kelowna for a visit in September.
Blake ran for Team B.C. at the 2017 Canada Summer Games where he won gold in the 100m and 200m. He made his international debut for Canada at the 2018 NACAC athletics championships in Toronto.
In June 2019, Blake set a then-personal best in the 100m, running 10.20 seconds at a meet in Calgary.
He was named to the Canadian team for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, making the final in both the 200m and 4x100m relay.
Blake moved to Florida to train in 2021. After finishing second in the 100m at the Canadian Olympic trials in June that year, he ran a personal best 10.15 in Stockholm in July. The Tokyo Olympics followed soon after.
The 2022 season was marred by injuries for Blake, including two fractures in his lower back, but he’s been able to stay injury-free this year, and he said he’s happy and blessed that he was able to come back and make the national team again this year, running some times that are close to his personal best.
He finished fourth in the men’s 100m and second in the 200m in July in Langley, and is now getting ready for the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest in late August.
The 2024 Olympics in Paris are a year away, but Blake is thinking about it already.
“It’s there, because I have a goal set in mind. I think Paris is an opportunity for me to do some amazing things and after that we have a world championships as well, so I think Paris is an amazing step for me when it comes to performing at the highest level. I am 100 per cent on board with making decisions that will affect the way I want to see myself in Paris,” he said.
Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team will be one of the favorites for gold at the Paris games, and Blake said who will run for Canada in the event is subject to change at any time, depending on injuries and which of the six members of the relay pool are performing well when the games begin.
“The leg you run is, in theory, yours until somebody takes it from you, either somebody runs faster than you or if you’re hurt and you can’t run, then somebody goes out there and runs better than you,” he said.
