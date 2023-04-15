Penticton Vees put an exclamation mark on the first weekend of their BCHL junior hockey quarter-final series.
The Vees blanked Wenatchee Wild 7-0 in Game 2 of the best-of-seven quarterfinal series, Saturday night (April 15, 2023) at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Combined with a victory on Friday, the Vees now lead 2-0.
Aydar Suniev scored twice in the win. Joshua Niedermayer, Beanie Richter, Brett Moravec, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Bradly Nadeau added single goals.
Luca DiPasquo was the winning goalie. Andy Vlaha went the distance in net for Wenatchee. The Vees outshot the visitors 40-22 for the night including 13-6 in the third period.
While Friday’s 3-1 victory was close (the final goal was scored into an empty net), the final outcome in Game 2 was never in doubt for the 3,143 fans in attendance.
The Vees scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the contest leading 4-0 by the end of the first and 5-0 at the end of the second.
The series now switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. each night.
Should a fifth game be needed it will be played Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 7 p.m.