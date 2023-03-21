The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced the Three Stars of the Week on Monday, with Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau named the Third Star, for the week ending March 19th.
3rd Star- Bradly Nadeau
Nadeau led the BCHL in scoring last week, with eight points (2G, 6A) in two Vees’ wins. He led all BCHL players in assists (6) too.
The 2023 NHL Draft prospect had a six-point game in Friday’s 9-2 triumph over the visiting Nanaimo Clippers. Nadeau had a goal and five assists, leading the Vees to a win over the Clippers in the rematch of the 2022 Fred Page Cup Final. Friday was Nadeau’s second, six-point game of his career.
Saturday, the future University of Maine Black Bear had a pair of points (1G, 1A) in Penticton’s 10-0 win over the Merritt Centennials at the SOEC.
Nadeau has points in 12-straight games and has two or more points in his last 11 games. The 17-year-old leads the BCHL with 110 points in 51 games and leads the league in goals with 44.
--
Honourable Mentions
Josh Nadeau: GP 2 3G-2A-5PTS
Nic DeGraves: GP 2 3G-2A-5PTS
Ryan Hopkins: GP 2 1G-4A-5PTS
--
The Vees (47-3-0-1) return to action Wednesday when they visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Shaw Centre, at 6:00 pm. Fans can watch the game on BCHLTV.ca or listen to Bounce 800 AM.