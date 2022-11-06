Today is the day for winter enthusiasts to celebrate the official launch of the 2022 – 23 ski season.
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, in Vernon, has opened its doors a day later than planned in expectation of an avalanche of snow Thursday and Friday. That gave the grooming team time to properly pack all that new snow.
“Please make sure that you bring your passes with you or pick up your passes on the first day of the year so they can get scanned daily,” advised general manager Troy Hudson.
“Carpool if possible and if you do not need to ski in the morning, come for a visit in the afternoon as the mornings will be packed. If purchasing day tickets, book them online to avoid congestion at the ticket windows.”
Big White Ski Resort is planning a Nov. 24 opening for downhill. Silver Star Mountain resort plans its Nordic opening for Nov. 25 and alpine opening for Dec. 2. Apex Mountain Resort hopes to open for downhill on Dec. 10.
Baldy Mountain Resort says Dec. 16 “with tubing hopefully opening a week before,” says resort services manager
Brandan Datoff. Still waiting for word from nearby McKinney Nordic Ski Club.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club president Ryland Garton says (possibly with a laugh): “When there is enough snow to groom, we will groom.”
On Thursday, Telemark Nordic Centre’s webcam didn’t show any snow in the stadium. The website says: “We will be open again in the fall of 2022 when the snow flies.”
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre “is gunning for Nov. 26 although we’ve had skiers out already,” says marketing and communications manager Kevin Dyck.
The Ski Sheriff has asked all nine Okanagan downhill and cross-country ski areas for an update on their plans for the season as well as improvements/changes during the off-season. The annual series will start as soon as their information and photos are submitted.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club planned its AGM for Oct. 29 but apparently that afternoon wasn’t a suitable time for many members so it was rescheduled for 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the German Canadian Harmony Club in Kelowna
“This is the perfect year for members, young and old, to consider joining the board of directors,” said president Ryland Garton, noting for the first time, one-half of the directors will serve a one-year term and the other half two-year terms.
“With record memberships and an exciting year ahead, this is your opportunity to shape the future of the club. Board meetings are usually held monthly on a weekday evening and last for a couple of hours. The board generally doesn’t meet in June or July, unless required. Most board members will take on an additional project to help develop and enhance our club,” he said.
Pedego Oyama has completed its seasonal rental year-end “and once again, we would like to present a check – $2,800 this year – to the District of Lake Country to put towards the maintenance, washrooms or whatever worthy project for the upkeep on the Okanagan Rail Trail,” said co-owners Sheila and Murray Fraser.
“This puts our contributions over the past three years to ORT to just over $10,000. This active transportation corridor has enhanced our tourism business and truly connects our communities together.”
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has scheduled biathlon demo days for 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.
“Biathlon Bears demo days are open to any participants registered in our Track Attack or Biathlon Bears programs, ages 9 to 12. If you are not registered yet, are on the fence or are considering joining, you will need to purchase a Biathlon Canada/BC day license and will be charged a small fee for ammunition use. This total is $15.50,” said general manager Troy Hudson.
Osoyoos Desert Centre has announced the winners of its 2022 raffle as drawn by society president Lee McFadyen, conservation guide Larissa and volunteer Kathie Westphal.
Deirdre Holmes won the top prize of a WestJet flight; Laura Childerson won the Watermark one-night stay, golf at Osoyoos Golf Club and Transwest Helicopter Ride; and Michele Nehring won the $500 Burrowing Owl Winery gift card.
Reader Judie S. of Penticton says: “Enjoyed your blurb on Kens Tours and Lower Antelope Canyon. We have done the Lower Canyon twice. Last time was a private tour for four of us. They stayed away from the other tours which was nice. A few other perks too. Twice the price though. No openings on any regular tours for days,” she wrote.
“Lower Antelope is better than Upper in our opinion. Each is a little different from each other. We did the upper the first time we were in Page (AZ).
“Just so you know our reason for preference: Upper Antelope is oneway in, turn around and come out the same way. Meaning you have to pass all the other tours coming and going. Makes for much more crowded tours. Way to busy that way. Just as spectacular, but way more crowded. Run by another tour company…not Ken’s Tours. And yes, Lower Antelope Canyon is a definite must-see! We recommend it to everyone we know that is touring Utah/Arizona.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net