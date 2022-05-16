Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 22nd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race saw paddlers hit the waters of Skaha Lake earlier this month.
The event, staged May 7-8 by the Penticton Racing Canoe Club, was the first of the season in the Canadian Outrigger Racing Association’s 2022 CORA Cup Race Series.
Eighteen crews from B.C. and Alberta – ranging from youth paddlers all the way up to people in the 70-plus age bracket, did battle in the flagship six-person outrigger canoe races with the Vancouver-based False Creek Racing Canoe Club taking top spot in both the men’s and women’s divisions.
Another 35 paddlers competed in small boat races, consisting of one- and two-person outrigger canoes, surf skis, and V1s in a 10-kilometre race.
Penticton’s own Thyra Carroll was the fastest women of the day in surf ski with a time of 52:48. Another local, Don Mulhall, was the second-place male and first in his age category of surf ski with a time of 52:50. Matt Pinsenault and Stu Rahkola, also locals, were second in the two-person outrigger category, with a time of 52:23
Event organizers used the weekend event to raise funds and awareness for the new Skaha Lake boathouse by holding a 50/50 draw.
For more information about the Penticton Racing Canoe Club, visit www.pentictonoutrigger.com.