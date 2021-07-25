The Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced the team has committed to forward Jackson Nieuwendyk for the 2021/22 season.
The 18-year-old Dallas native spent the past two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers in Iowa, appearing in 93 regular season games plus four playoff games.
Prior to that, the six-foot, 179-pound forward played AAA hockey with the Dallas Stars organization from the time he was 13.
“I’m really excited and looking forward to getting things started in Penticton with the Vees,” Nieuwendyk said. “Having the chance to play in Canada and get a feel for a great fan base is something I can’t wait to experience.”
Nieuwendyk’s father, Joe, played 1,200 games in the NHL winning the Stanley Cup with three different teams: Calgary, Dallas and New Jersey. Joe was twice a member of Team Canada at the Winter Olympics, winning a gold medal in 2002.
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.