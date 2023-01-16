It was a four-point weekend for both the Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors in B.C. Hockey League action as the all-star break looms.
Penticton (32-3-0-0) cemented its hold atop the BCHL standings with a 7-2 win on Friday night in Trail, followed by a 5-3 win at home Saturday night versus the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
West Kelowna (20-10-4-0) settled further into third place in the Interior Conference standings with a 4-3 victory Friday over the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings and a 6-4 win on Saturday in Merritt against the Centennials.
The Vees, who were coming off a 3-0 shutout loss in Prince George, dominated Trail from start to finish on Friday night with a 44-28 edge in shots. Penticton led 2-1 and 4-1 at the intermissions.
Aydar Suniev scored twice, while Bradly Nadeau, Beanie Richter, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Josh Nadeau and Dovar Tinling added singles for Penticton. Luca Di Pasquo picked up the win in net.
Vees defenceman Ben Brunette and forwards Cal Arnott and Billy Norcross all sustained injuries in the first period and did not return.
One night later, the Vees returned to the South Okanagan Events centre to hand the Capitals a 5-3 loss.
Penticton outshot the visitors 50-23 and led 2-1 and 4-2 at the intermissions.
Josh Nadeau, Spencer Smith, Nic DeGraves, Bradly Nadeau and Brett Moravec all tallied for the Vees, whose No. 2 netminder Hanky Levy collected his 10th win of the season.
The Warriors were similarly dominant, beginning with Friday’s 4-3 win over the visiting Spruce Kings.
Jake Bernadet got the Warriors on the board just under three minutes into the affair, which his club led 4-2 heading into the final frame.
Rylee Hlusiak, Ben MacDonald and Luke Devlin also tallied for West Kelowna, which got a 27-save performance from backup netminder Cayden Hamming.
Warriors starter Angelo Zol was back between the pipes with a 20-save performance Saturday night in Merritt for the 6-4 win against the Centennials.
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes, the Warriors surrendered three goals in the second period to see the teams start the final frame tied 3-3. A pair of power-play goals helped cement the win for West Kelowna in the final frame.
Devin, MacDonald, Felix Caron, Brennan Nelson, Michael Salandra and Jaiden Moriello were the Warriors’ scorers.
Finally, the Vernon Vipers (16-15-0-4) earned a weekend split with a 4-1 win at home Friday to the Cowichan Valley Capitals and a 5-2 loss on Saturday night in Cranbrook against the Bucks.
Max Borovinskiy, Ayden Third, Lee Parks and Walker Erickson were the Vipers’ scorers Friday, while starting netminder Roan Clarke turned in a 24-save performance.
Vipers backup netminder Ethan David took the loss Saturday in Cranbrook as he surrendered five goals on 33 shots. Erickson and Reagan Milburn scored for the Vipers.
Every club in the BCHL is now off for the all-star break, which will be centred this coming weekend in Penticton. Festivities include an all-star game and alumni game, both of which will be played on a new outdoor rink in the city’s downtown core, plus a top prospects game at the SOEC.