It looks like the real intrigue in the first round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs will be in the West Kelowna-Vernon series.
The clubs are deadlocked 1-1 after one-goal games on Friday and Saturday nights in West Kelowna. The best-of-seven series shifts back to Vernon tonight.
Meanwhile, the top-ranked Penticton Vees have taken a 2-0 stranglehold in their series against the Trail Smoke Eaters, which resumes tonight in the Kootenays.
Friday night’s tilt in West Kelowna saw the host Warriors reel off a 4-3 victory, with Christopher Duclair notching the game-winner just two minutes into the final frame.
Brennan Nelson, Jaiden Moriello and Nic Porchetta also tallied for the Warriors, who got a 25-save performance from netminder Cayden Hamming.
Lee Parks, Griffen Barr and Hank Cleaves replied for the Vipers, whose goalie Roan Clarke made 19 stops.
Game 2 went to the Vipers, who left West Kelowna with a 5-4 win.
Vernon was up 3-0 in the late stages of the first period and West Kelowna just wasn’t able to recover.
Thomas Tien and Parks both scored twice for the Vipers, while Connor Welsh added a single and netminder Ethan David earned a 24-save win.
Nelson, Duclair, Moriello and Isaiah Norlin responded for the Warriors, whose goalie Hammond also made 24 stops.
Games 4 and 5 are tonight and Wednesday, 7 p.m. starts, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
There was relatively little drama in the South Okanagan, where the Vees scored an 8-2 win in Game 1 on Friday night against the Smoke Eaters.
Bradly Nadeau had four goals, Brett Moravec netted a pair and Dovar Tinling and Spencer Smith added singles for the Vees, who led 3-1 and 5-2 at the intermissions and got a 17-save performance from netminder Luca Di Pasquo.
Game 2 was more of the same, although it was the Smokies who drew first blood and held a lead for about seven minutes before the Vees’ offence went to work.
By the time it was done, Bradly Nadeau had three more goals, while his brother, Josh Nadeau, along with Tinling, Moravec, Smith and Arnott notched singles. Di Pasquo picked up his second win in net with a 25-stop effort.
Games 3 and 4 are tonight and Wednesday, 7 p.m. starts, at Cominco Arena in Trail.
Josh Nadeau also carded six assists over two games, leaving him with seven points on the post-season – one back of brother Bradly for the lead in the BCHL playoff race. Duclair of the Warriors is tied for third with five points.
In the other Interior Conference playoff series, Salmon Arm is up 2-0 on the Prince George Spruce Kings after 2-1 and 6-3 wins, while the Cranbrook Bucks and Wenatchee Wild are tied 1-1. Cranbrook prevailed 3-1 in Game 1, while Wenatchee took Game 2 by a 5-0 score.