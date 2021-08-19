VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Stefano Bottini
Height: 6’1
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Home: Lugano, Switzerland
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Stefano is a horse, a big, strong smooth skating forward with all the tools. He’s a very smart kid, and his primary focus is on defending. The next steps in Stefano’s development will be to increase his offensive confidence; to drive the net and use his hard shot to create scoring chances.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
Lugano could be best described as a mountain and lakes paradise, bordering the Italian border, not far from Lake Como, made famous by actor George Clooney.
Education is extremely important for the dual citizenship family (Stefano’s mother is originally from Calgary) as his father is a lawyer, his older sister is studying law and brother is studying medicine.
Last season, Bottini was awarded the Vees’ Academic Achievement Award.
Pen-Hi academic counsellor Dave Nackoney has high praise.
“Stefano demonstrated maturity beyond his years. Despite the pressures from being a student-athlete, he took care of his schooling while maintain a very high GPA.”
Living so close to the Italian border, soccer is the primary sport in Lugano, but over time his father, who is a huge hockey fan, got Stefano on skates.
“HC Lugano is a very popular hockey club here, playing in the Swiss top division. I’ve been to watch them play many times; the roster in the past has had many good Canadians, including Brett McLean and Patrice Bergeron, who played here during the lockout.”
Fluent in three languages (English, Italian and German), Bottini has a plan post his time with the Vees.
“I would like to get a degree and at the same time play hockey at a high-level NCAA school. After that, my goal is to play professional hockey either in North America or in Europe. Once my hockey career is over, I could be a financial adviser because I’m interested in economics, and I’m also quite good with numbers and graphs.”
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
“Playing for the Vees last season, my favourite moment was when we heard that we were going to have a season, after all that happened with the pandemic. We had been hoping and waiting for a long time. Although the pod season was short, it was fun to play some games.”
“My top highlight so far was playing in the World Junior Championship with Switzerland last year. With the pandemic, there was so much uncertainty. We were so fortunate that the tournament was played. It was a great feeling to represent my country in this very well-known tournament. We were a young team, but did fairly well despite that. I’ve been training with the Swiss junior team all summer, and I’m very hopeful to play in this tournament again this year.”
BEING A VEE
“Last year, I established many good relationships with my teammates and the staff; I’m looking forward to seeing all my returning teammates again in September. I really like playing for a very skilled team that wants to win every game, no matter what. What I plan to bring to Penticton fans this year is a lot of energy; I want to find ways to create scoring opportunities for my teammates.”
Special to The Herald