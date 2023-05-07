The Penticton Vees will face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the best-of-seven BC Hockey League Fred Page Cup Final, beginning Friday, May 12th, at the SOEC.
It’s the first time ever these two franchises will meet in the BCHL Playoffs.
Penticton advanced to the BCHL Final after a five-game series win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the Interior Conference Final. Penticton clinched the series, and their second consecutive Ryan Hatfield Memorial Trophy, with their 7-4 win in Game Five Friday night.
Alberni Valley won their first ever Cliff McNabb Memorial Trophy as Coastal Conference champions, by sweeping the Chilliwack Chiefs in four-straight games. The Bulldogs are making their first Fred Page Cup Final appearance in franchise history.
The Fred Page Cup Final will feature the top four scorers in the BCHL Playoffs. Bradly Nadeau sits first in league scoring with 30 points (17G, 13). He’s followed by his older brother Josh who has 28 points (11G, 17A). The Bulldogs’ Dakota MacIntosh sits third with 22 points (11G, 11A), and rounding out the top four is his Bulldogs’ teammate Brandon Buhr who has 21 points (7G, 14A).
The series also features two of the top goalies in the BCHL Playoffs. The Vees’ Luca Di Pasquo is first in wins (12), goals-against average (1.83), and tied for first in save percentage (.928). Alberni Valley’s Campbell Arnold is third in wins (7), second in goals-against average (2.04) and tied with Di Pasquo in save percentage (.928).
Penticton posted an 2-0 record against the Bulldogs during the regular season.
BCHL Fred Page Cup Final Schedule
Game 1: Friday, May 12th – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7:00 pm
Game 2: Saturday, May 13th – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7:00 pm
Game 3: Tuesday, May 16th – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7:00 pm
Game 4: Wednesday, May 17th – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7:00 pm
Game 5: Saturday, May 20th – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7:00 pm*
Game 6: Monday, May 22nd – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7:00 pm*
Game 7: Wednesday, May 24th – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7:00 pm*
*If necessary
The Chamberlain Property Group is the presenting sponsor of all Vees’ home playoff games.
Tickets for the Fred Page Cup Final are now available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.