The wait was worth it. The Penticton Vees were back home for the first time in 27 days and marked their return to the SOEC with a 5-2 win over the Coquitlam Express.
Over 4,700 fans packed the SOEC on the team’s annual Pink the Rink night. Friday was Penticton’s first home game since January 14th, and they did not disappoint the home crowd.
Rookie defenceman Gabe Guilbault scored his first BCHL goal and finished with two points. He also took home first star honours. Ryan Hopkins, Nic DeGraves, Thomas Pichette, and Brett Moravec also scored. Aydar Suniev chipped in with two assists. Luca Di Pasquo picked up his 26th win, as he stopped 14 of 16 shots.
Friday also marked the return of former Vees’ captain and assistant coach Patrick Sexton. Sexton is in his first season as the Express Head Coach.
Hopkins opened the scoring with a power play goal just 1:27 into the game. Hopkins’ hammered a point shot past the goalie’s glove for his first goal in 15 games. The Express were called for a delay of game penalty prior to puck drop.
DeGraves doubled the Vee’s lead just before the six-minute mark. Suniev raced down the wing and fired a cross-ice pass to DeGraves, who buried into the open net at 5:46. His fourth of the season put Penticton up by a pair.
Pichette padded the Vees lead early in the second period. His wrist shot found its way past the goalie’s glove and it trickled over the goal line for his 10th at 4:01. Pichette bagging his first goal in 11 games.
Guilbault scored his first in the BCHL two minutes into the final frame. The rookie defenceman made a great play off the rush and scored on wrap around on the stick side. Guilbault’s second point of the night made it 4-0.
Coquitlam countered with two goals in a minute and a half to cut the Vees lead down to two. Mateo Dixon scored at 13:12 to break the goose egg. Emmett McHardy made it 4-2 after his shot snuck underneath the arm of Di Pasquo at 14:45.
Penticton iced it with an empty net goal from Brett Moravec at 18:33.
GAME NOTES
Cal Arnott and Billy Norcross returned to the lineup after missing the last five games due to injury. Guilbault had two points in his previous 21 games, before Friday’s two-point effort. The Vees are now 17-0-0-0 at the SOEC this season. Friday was the Vees first game against the Express since February 14, 2020.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 5-2, Vees
Shots: 42-16, Vees
Vees Scoring: Hopkins (PP), DeGraves, Pichette, Guilbault, Moravec (EN)
Vees PP: 1/5
Vees PK: 2/2
Three Stars:
Gabe Guilbault
Ryan Hopkins
Adam Manji (CQ)
Attendance: 4,775
Next Game: Friday, Feb. 17 vs. West Kelowna Warriors, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre