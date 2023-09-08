Upwards of 50 players and staff from the Vancouver Canucks will be heading to Penticton soon for the 10th annual Young Stars Tournament at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Vancouver’s travelling party includes 24 prospects, 12 amateur scouts, six player development staff, five members of the team’s management group, plus coaches and trainers, according to Cammie Granato, the Canucks’ assistant general manager.
They’re all set to converge on Penticton from Sept. 15-18 for the six-game tournament at which they’ll do battle against squads of prospects from the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets.
“We kind of have it down now. It’s the 10th edition, so the trainers know what to pack up and it’s kind of like clockwork,” said Granato in a phone interview this week.
None of the four clubs has released its Young Stars roster yet, but Granato said three of the club’s top five picks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will be in Penticton: Hunter Brzustewicz (D, 75th overall), Sawyer Mynio (D, 89th) and Vilmer Alriksson (F, 107th).
Tom Willander, a Swedish defenceman whom the Canucks drafted 11th overall in the first round, will skip Penticton to preserve his U.S. college hockey eligibility for the season ahead, according to Granato.
Free agents and prospects from past draft classes will round out the Canucks’ roster here as they jockey for positions within the club.
“These players are thinking about not only the excitement of the tournament and fans, but they’re also trying to show their place in the organization, and they want to maybe make it to main camp if they’re not already going,” explained Granato.
“And some of the kids here might get to main camp… because they had a great tournament. That’s what they’re thinking.”
During its initial run from 2010 through 2017, the tournament attracted as many as five NHL clubs, but by 2018 it was reduced to just the Canucks and Winnipeg Jets, plus two university squads, after the Canucks and Flames decided to host their own event in Alberta.
The tournament was cancelled in 2019 and an attempt to revive it in 2020 was scuttled by the pandemic. It finally returned in the current four-team format in 2022.
Dozens of eventual NHL players have participated over the years, including current Canucks standouts like Elias Petterson, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko, and Edmonton Oilers greats like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Single-game tickets start at $15 for kids and $26 for adults, and are still available through the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.
There’s also a free, family friendly Party on the Plaza outside the SOEC on Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here’s the full tournament schedule:
Game 1: Winnipeg at Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Calgary at Vancouver, Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Calgary at Edmonton, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Game 4: Vancouver at Winnipeg, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m.
Game 5: Winnipeg at Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Vancouver at Edmonton, Monday, Sept. 18, 1:30 p.m.