A well-travelled 18-year-old has committed to the Penticton Vees for the 2021-22 campaign.
Thomas Pichette is currently playing at the high-school prep level for Kimball Union Academy, located in Meriden, New Hampshire.
The six-foot, 180-pound forward spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Trois-Rivieries Estacades of the Quebec Midget AAA League, scoring 20 goals and adding 20 assists for 40 points in 42 games played and finishing as the team’s leading scorer.
This is the first season the Yamachiche, Que., product has played outside of his
home province.
Pichette will arrive in Penticton with a commitment to the University of Maine and will suit up for the Black Bears after his junior hockey career.
It’s still unclear when the Penticton Vees and the rest of the B.C. Hockey League will begin the 2021-22 campaign. The league has not yet started its 2020-21 regular season, which has now been postponed to March.