While the Penticton Vees hoisted the Fred Page Cup late Wednesday night to celebrate their 2023 B.C. Hockey League championship, the capacity crowd in the Alberni Valley Multiplex stood in unison to honour the losing Alberni Valley Bulldogs by chanting “Go Dogs Go” one last time.
"That summed it all up,” said Bulldogs president, governor and majority-owner David Michaud.
Even though it fell short, as the all-conquering Vees swept the final series 4-0 with a 4-1 victory in Game 4, it was a run that captured the imagination of the Alberni Valley. Its beloved team, founded as the Burnaby Bulldogs in 1998-99 before moving to Port Alberni in 2002-03, made it to the league final for the first time in franchise history.
“The emotions were getting the best of me,” said Michaud, after the Bulldogs high-fived their appreciative fans over the glass.
The Vees won their 14th Fred Page Cup in their 23rd appearance in the BCHL championship series and second consecutive after sweeping the Nanaimo Clippers 4-0 in last year’s league final.
The Vees were overwhelming and went 16-1 in the playoffs after going 50-3-1 in the regular season as the Interior Division and overall league top seed. The Bulldogs were the third seed in the Coastal Division and beat the Victoria Grizzlies, Surrey Eagles and Chilliwack Chiefs in the conference playoffs to make it to the league final.
“These Vees are a heck of a team and as good as any as have played in the BCHL over the years,” said Michaud.
The Vees have 19 players committed to NCAA Div. 1 teams and were led by BCHL MVP Bradley Nadeau, who now looks to the NHL draft this summer as the 17th ranked North American skater.
The Bulldogs have 13 players committed to NCAA Div. 1 schools, including Hobie Hedquist to North Dakota, Owen Desilits to Dartmouth, Will Elger to Providence, Jax Wismer to UConn, Ethan Bono and David Sacco to Merrimack and Braden Blace to NCAA-champion Quinnipiac.
Michaud, however, pointed to two graduating 20-year-olds from the Island who are not headed to play at ivy-clad U.S. campuses. He said captain Chase Klassen from Colwood was the inspirational leader of the Bulldogs team and that Nanaimo-product Campbell Arnold stood tall in the net despite severe stomach issues throughout the playoffs that at one point required the goaltender to visit a hospital on the road.
“I can’t say enough about those two guys. They gave it all they had,” said Michaud.
With 15 potential returnees, Michaud said the Bulldogs plan to be the contending mix again next season.